GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delmarva Job Fair welcomed job seekers and employers in Sussex County on Saturday!
On Saturday, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, job seekers and employers were at the Delaware Technical Community College's William C. Jason Technology Center for the 2025 Delmarva Job Fair.
The fair offered candidates the opportunity to speak with a large selection of local businesses from across Delmarva.
WBOC spoke with Dawn Kenton, who was in search of a job. She says searching for a new role can be hard, but meeting potential employers in person is very important. Kenton says, "It's so impersonal to do it online. I think this is such a better way to talk to everybody. You get more communication between these businesses, and let them know who you are and what you're looking for."..."you only have the little boxes to fill out online, it's easier to talk to someone in person."
William Pickett had past success with the Delmarva Job Fair, obtaining an opportunity in the science field. He attended Saturday's event looking for a new role and says keeping an open mind is important for those looking for new jobs. Pickett adds that there was a wide range of options at the event, "There are opportunities with experience and opportunities for those with no experience, you can get training from that company or organization."... "If you have a resume, have no experience, any experience, or you want to get back into the job game - I suggest coming here."