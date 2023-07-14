SALISBURY, Md.- Delmarva braces for another day of 90° temperatures and uncomfortable humidity. Dr. James Trumble from Tidal Health in Salisbury says the heat can be dangerous if you are not careful.
"Staying inside where it’s air-conditioned would be the first best option but that’s not something that everybody has. So going to the grocery store, going to the library, going someplace that does have air-conditioning if it’s accessible is probably going to be your best bet," said Trumble. "Use electric fans, those will help evaporate that perspiration so that can be helpful to cooling if you don’t have air-conditioning. Hydrating if you can with cool liquids, non-alcoholic or caffeinated cool liquids because they will actually have you lose liquid."
Trumble also said to look out for the signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.
"There’s a progression there, so typically what we’ll see is cramps initially, and that’s the muscles contracting because of changes in fluid volume in the body. The next stage people tend to get dizzy, throwing up or headaches. Heat stroke is really the life-threatening one. People really tend to get confused with cult altered mental mental status," said Trumble. "The first thing to do there is you call 911, but while waiting for them, getting them into a cool environment like air conditioning would be great, and if you have cool rags some thing damp like that, blow or electric fan or something across their body that can be helpful."
The biggest impact is going to be on the brain which is exactly why we tend to get confused and have that altered mental status but effectively you’re cooking so to speak because your organs inside it can cause liver damage it can cause damage to any of the internal organs so it’s some thing that this is some thing when you’ve got symptoms of heat stroke You need to act on it quickly.
Lastly, Dr. Trumble mentioned how quickly our cars can heat up.
"We got to be really careful of our little kids in cars. Cars closed up can get up to 120° or higher and little or no time in heat like this especially with the sun beating down. So we got to be very conscious to not leave kids in cars even if we think we want to run in for a second to the store that can turn into a lot longer than you think and could have very bad effects on the kids," said Trumble.