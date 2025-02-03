DOVER, DE- Delmarva Power customers across Delaware are facing significant bill increases, with some seeing charges double. The rise in costs has prompted frustration and concerns about affordability, leading lawmakers to seek answers.
Delmarva Power Customers Shocked by Soaring Bills, Lawmakers Demand Answers
Tiffani Amber
