DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Delmarva Power is reminding people to be prepared for severe weather and other emergencies, as communities in the Caribbean recover from Hurricane Fiona.
As part of preparation efforts, Delmarva Power invests millions of dollars each year to modernize the local energy grid and harden its system against severe weather. The energy company has been inspecting existing infrastructure, replacing aging infrastructure, trimming trees that could potentially impact the system, building new underground equipment and installing smart technology that can automatically restore service more quickly or isolate damage. These efforts have resulted in the most reliable service in the company's history in recent years.
“The impacts of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and elsewhere are a vivid reminder of the strength of hurricanes and other major storms and the damage they can have on our lives,” said Tamla Olivier, senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “During this last week of National Preparedness Month, it is a great reminder for our communities to be ready when storms do come. As a company, we continue our readiness through regular planning and drills, consistent communication and engagement with local emergency management and other government agencies, and continuous investment in the local energy grid. "
To help customers plan and prepare for an emergency, Delmarva Power suggests to:
- Stay connected - Getting up-to-date information has never been easier. To stay in the know about your outage status, estimated restoration times, and more, download the Delmarva Power app on iOS or Android devices. To stay even more connected, sign up for text alerts. Text “Add Outage” to 67972 to get started.
- Update your info - Visit the Delmarva Power website and make sure you have your most current contact information in “My Alerts & Notifications.” This is helpful in the event the company needs to reach you during an emergency.
- Assemble an emergency kit - No need to wait for the first sign of trouble. You can act now to prepare for a storm. Pack an emergency prep bag with flashlights, fresh batteries, medication, water, and non-perishable foods to last you at least 72 hours.
- Know how to report an outage - Whether it be through the Delmarva Power app, website, or through texting, you’ll always have a way to report an outage in your area. Click here to learn more.
- Electric safety information - Always assume any downed wire is energized and stay away. To report downed wires, please call 800-898-8042.
- Visit the Storm Readiness section on the Delmarva Power website for more.
As part of the Exelon family of companies, Delmarva Power participates in collaborative emergency response training exercises with its sister companies— Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, PECO and Pepco—and shares best practices to ensure it can provide seamless support and resources to another Exelon company during a storm or emergency restoration effort.
Delmarva Power also works closely with emergency management agency partners year-round to ensure preparedness and coordination when responding to storm and other emergency events.