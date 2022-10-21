DELMAR, De. -- Not everyone is on board with President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness. People who are opposed say it's just unfair, especially for those who already paid for college or chose not to go.
One person who is opposed to President Biden's plan is Diana Mecgettigan, owner of The Delmar Barber Shop.
"As a taxpayer, I don't feel as if I should be responsible for others education that they choose to do," said Mecgettigan.
She also points out that she acquired a higher education and paid for all of it.
"No one paid for my education," said Mecgettigan. "I got a masters barbers license, I hold a cosmetology license, I hold as aesthetician license, I know they're trade school, but they're still a school loan that I had to purchase and pay off."
Marty Presley of Delmar, Delaware is on Mecgettigan's side.
"It's not fair to millions and millions of people who had loans who are not going to be forgiven," said Presley. "Or people who decided to be plumbers or brick layers and they never took the loans out."
While there is opposition to Biden's plan, college students across Delmarva are excited they could get some help to pay for their college education.
Princaya Sanders, a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, says student loan forgiveness could be a lot of help for future graduates.
"It's revolutionary because so many people miss out on milestones in their life because of this debt, and it always hangs over people," said Sanders.
Sanders says she understands why some people could view this plan as unfair, but added not everyone is on the same playing field right out of college.
"Some people go off and get a really successful job and that's really cool," said Sanders. "They can pay off all their debt, but some people aren't that lucky, sadly to say."
Jackson Edwards, a freshman at Salisbury University, is also on board with the presidents plan.
"As a college student it's hard, you're definitely going to have some debt after college, so any less debt that you can have is really exciting," said Edwards.
A controversial plan that some taxpayers across Delmarva aren't thrilled about.