DELMARVA - Key voter registration deadlines are fast approaching in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Here’s what you need to know before those deadlines pass.
Saturday, October 12th, is the last day to register for the 2024 General Election in Delaware. Delawareans can register online, send in a form to the department of elections, or in person at the nearest Department of Elections center. For a list of those centers and their locations in Delaware, click here.
Delawareans who are uniformed service members and residents living outside the U.S. have until October 21st to register.
In Maryland, voters must register online or by mail by October 15th. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by the that day. Same day registration is available at your local polling place through November 5th, however. Maryland’s online and mail-in registration information can be found on the state’s Board of Elections website.
Similarly, the online or mail-in registration and changes to registration deadline in Virginia is also October 15th. Voters can still register in-person through election day and use a provisional ballot. To register on election day, you must go to the polling precinct in which you live.Information on your local voter registration office can be found here.