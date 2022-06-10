CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan was behind the wheel of an excavator as Governor's Hall at Sailwinds Park came down.
The Harbor's Director Matt Leonard says it will feature a port, walkways, housing and a business district.
"This is probably the most obvious and evident space that people see when they come across the Choptank River and the Malkus Bridge on Highway 50," Leonard said.
Cambridge's Acting Mayor Lajan Cephas says while the Harbor will be the focal point, she hopes it compliments other new offerings in the city.
"It's also going to attract those who decide to be there to attract them to the packing house, attract them to maybe our local parks and businesses. So it's not to take away, it's to actually unify our community," she said.
Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce President Bill Cristopher says he understands it is a bittersweet day to see Governor's Hall come down, but he says it is a necessary move toward the future.
"The vision of what can actually happen here is huge and what it can do to transform the area is really the needed next step," he said.
Officials say Cambridge Harbor is still five to ten years out from completion but they hope with today's developments, the people of Cambridge will see progress is being made.