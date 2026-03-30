DENTON, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a garage fire that spread to a home and displaced a family of six on Sunday in Caroline County.
Investigators say firefighters were called to a home on Shore Highway in Denton on March 29 at about 5:45 p.m. There, first responders began battling the fire they say began outside of a detached garage.
It took 45 firefighters about an hour to control the fire.
The Fire Marshal’s office says the fire spread from the garage to the home, causing significant damage to both. Six people have been displaced and are now being assisted by the American Red Cross. Luckily, there were no injuries reported.
Total damage is estimated at $300,000.