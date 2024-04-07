LAUREL, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred Saturday in Laurel.
Delaware State Police say that around 12:30am, troopers responded to a residence on the 6900 block of Sharptown Road in Laurel for a report of a home invasion. The initial investigation revealed that approximately five male suspects broke into the home while it was occupied by two teenagers. The five suspects ransacked the residence and fled with an unknown amount of property.
Officials say no one was injured in the home.
The suspects are being described as approximately five masked and armed males, according to DSP. The surveillance footage from the home is not available yet.
Authorities are investigating the incident. Delaware State Police urged anyone with information to contact 302-752-3856.