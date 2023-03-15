SEAFORD, Del. -- Developer Robert Herrera presented a second update on the future of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center to the Seaford City Council in their meeting Tuesday night.
The new plans include a revitalized bowling alley, a Montessori program that will feed into Sussex Montessori School, and a Social Hall and beer garden. There is also a potential for a creamery and a coffee shop.
According to City of Seaford Economic Development Manager Trisha Newcomer, the update was received well by the council.
"It's a reminder of what Seaford once was and to see that change and see that rebirth is exciting," says Newcomer. "The jobs, the opportunities that are going to come from this are huge. Our community has wanted to see something happen with this shopping center for so long, and to finally see it actually moving and plans developing; it really comes with a lot of excitement behind it."
Current Nylon Capital business owner Edward Butler of Butler's Sewing Center also sees a bright future for the site and the community.
"If they upgrade it and care for it the way they should, I think it'll go well, and Seaford will grow as well," says Butler.
Neighbors like Marty Watkins are looking forward to using the new amenities.
"We don't have enough things to do, enough event centers, or even places to eat sometimes, so I think anything new would definitely bring energy to the place," says Watkins.
According to Herrera, a project like this is typically slated for 5 years, however the Nylon Capital Shopping Center is expected to be revitalized in 2 years.
Herrera says he will continue to provide updates to the council every 2 to 3 months.