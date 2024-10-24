ACCOMACK CO., VA - WBOC has learned the Accomack County School Board voted Wednesday, October 23rd, to terminate acting superintendent Dr. Rhonda Hall.
Details surrounding Hall’s termination are currently limited. In a brief announcement released on the Accomack County Public School’s website Thursday afternoon, the Accomack County School Board said Superintendent Rhonda Hall will receive a severance payment in the amount of $87,280.30.
A reason for Hall’s termination was not included in the announcement, and Accomack County Public Schools have yet to release a statement via their social media or through email.
The school board voted 5-4 to terminate Hall. Board member Lisa Johnson voted against removing Hall.
"There seems to have been in my experience a collective or group thought around particular challenges that surround the superintendent. They really just seem to have it in for her", said Johnson.
None of the other eight board members responded to WBOC requests for comment.
WBOC also contacted Dr. Hall Thursday morning for clarification and her reaction.
“My only comment is that I don’t want this decision to adversely impact all the positive things going on in Accomack County Public Schools,” Hall said. “It is a great school Division, with awesome students, staff and families.”
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.