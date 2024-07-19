LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department is notifying the public of an increased police presence at the Hollybrook Apartments Friday morning.
Details are currently scarce, but Laurel police say the Delaware State Police are currently assisting with an "incident" at the apartment complex off of Discount Land Road.
The Laurel Police Department says there is an increased police presence and ask neighbors to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.