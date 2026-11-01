ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are on the scene of a shooting incident in Ellendale on Saturday night.
Details are currently limited, but police say the shooting occurred near Old State Road and Beach Highway late on Oct. 31. DSP did not specify the number of victims or the extent of the injuries.
As of midnight, the scene remains active. Police advise to avoid the area and expect an increased police presence for an extended period of time.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.