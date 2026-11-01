Shooting investigation generic

ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are on the scene of a shooting incident in Ellendale on Saturday night.

Details are currently limited, but police say the shooting occurred near Old State Road and Beach Highway late on Oct. 31. DSP did not specify the number of victims or the extent of the injuries.

As of midnight, the scene remains active. Police advise to avoid the area and expect an increased police presence for an extended period of time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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