LEWES, Del. — The DeVries Monument in Lewes was rededicated on Wednesday following new renovations.
For more than a century, the DeVries Monument has marked the site of the 1631 Zwaanendael Settlement in Lewes.
The historic site now has a new look following improvements focused on safety and accessibility, along with new native landscaping and additional information about the area's history.
Amy Marasco, Mayor of Lewes, said the monument is an important part of telling the story of Lewes and Delaware, while also recognizing the Indigenous people who lived in the area before European settlement.
“It’s important to recognize that we are the first town, the first state because the first European settlement was here,” Marasco said. “And so it’s part of the story of our beginning. But prior to that, all of the Indigenous tribes that were here. This monument recognizes that.”
The monument was first dedicated in 1909.
Joseph Stewart of the Greater Lewes Foundation said the project helps preserve an important part of the city’s history.
“Anytime that we can improve the historical heart of Lewes, we’re happy to do that,” Stewart said.
Lewes Deputy Mayor Khalil Saliba said the monument represents an important part of the community's heritage.
“It’s an absolute honor. And it’s the foundation of our heritage and our history,” Saliba said. “And we value it very much. And it’s a major part of our community and those who visit Lewes.”
The monument will also play a role as Lewes prepares for the 400th anniversary of the Zwaanendael Settlement in 2031.