DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a local bar being vandalized in the early hours of Saturday morning as Memorial Day Weekend begins.
According to Woody’s in Dewey Beach, the suspect spent over two hours destroying the bar & grill’s deck. The suspect arrived around 2:15 a.m. on May 23, according to the business owner, and allegedly proceeded to kick, throw, and break various items on the deck. The business’ tables, chairs, television, and lights were all targeted, according to Woody’s.
The man then reportedly slept at the bar’s door, the business said while also sharing images and video of the incident on social media.
The Dewey Beach Police Department confirmed they were investigating the incident on Saturday morning. Police say they had tentatively identified the suspect as Joseph Hoyle but did not yet have him in custody. Hoyle is believed to still be in the area, according to investigators, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-227-1110.
Despite the damage ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend, Woody’s announced the bar & grill would still be open on Saturday.