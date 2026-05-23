Woody's damage

Woody's Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a local bar being vandalized in the early hours of Saturday morning as Memorial Day Weekend begins.

According to Woody’s in Dewey Beach, the suspect spent over two hours destroying the bar & grill’s deck. The suspect arrived around 2:15 a.m. on May 23, according to the business owner, and allegedly proceeded to kick, throw, and break various items on the deck. The business’ tables, chairs, television, and lights were all targeted, according to Woody’s. 

The man then reportedly slept at the bar’s door, the business said while also sharing images and video of the incident on social media. 

The Dewey Beach Police Department confirmed they were investigating the incident on Saturday morning. Police say they had tentatively identified the suspect as Joseph Hoyle but did not yet have him in custody. Hoyle is believed to still be in the area, according to investigators, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-227-1110.

Despite the damage ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend, Woody’s announced the bar & grill would still be open on Saturday.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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