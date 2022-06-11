DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach is stepping up public safety measures following recent crime in the beach town.
The Town of Dewey Beach says they will have enhanced police presence through out the town. They will also be partnering with Delaware State Police and other agencies to bring more coverage to the area and help with response time. They plan to also ask the state for more sobriety check points.
The town is also looking into investing in Police K9s to help find future problems.
They're also working to increase the video safety system and placement of signs and lighting in high traffic area.