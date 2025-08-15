DEWEY BEACH, DE -- More flood mitigation projects are on the table in Dewey Beach. Town leaders are considering additional proposals for Saulsbury Street, Dickenson Avenue, and Read Avenue.
One proposal looks to fight flooding on Dickenson Avenue by installing a tide gate, a project estimated to cost around $70,000 by town officials. Another would have a catch basin installed along Saulsbury Street, estimated to cost around $45,000 by officials.
A third proposal would install a pump station along Read Avenue, a project estimated to cost around $1.3 million by town leaders. Dewey Beach officials would pay 25% of the cost of that project, according to town documents.
Neighbors told WBOC the flooding and pooling waters on Read Avenue need to be addressed. Chris Sommer said he has seen the road flood badly over the ten years he has lived in the town.
"As you made your way back to the bay, it could easily get to 8 to 10 inches on Read Avenue," Sommer said. "At the time, it was difficult to even drive a truck down it."
Martin Bruhl has lived on Read Avenue for years. He told WBOC that a pump station cannot come soon enough.
"We can get water all the way up to Grotto's at the end of the street here, on any given high tide. We've actually had to wade through up to our waists," Bruhl said. "Just in my opinion, it's ridiculous the way we can't fix a problem like this."
Bruhl said he has to replace the brakes on his truck yearly due to rusting from rising waters, and that his home his raised to keep water out.
"I hope the pump keeps everything out on that side. Here, we have a storm drain, and it boils up from the storm drain coming out of the bay here. Hopefully, a pump will be able to keep everything out into the bay," Bruhl said.
Dewey Beach officials are expected to meet on Friday afternoon to discuss those proposals. None of those projects is definitive at this time.