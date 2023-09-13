DEWEY BEACH, DE - The bonfire reservation process in Dewey Beach is likely getting an update - one town officials say will not only make it easier to start your beach bonfire, but to ensure cleanup and safety afterwards.
Under the proposed changes, residents would be able to reserve a section of the beach for a bonfire online for what would likely be a flat fee of $50. Previously, different events had varying fees and permits had to be received in person at townhall. Officials say the proposed changes would create a simpler process for town employees and residents.
Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer says that's what the beach is all about
“We need to make it simpler for everyone, and I think that's why you want to come to the beach, to make your life simpler.” said Bauer.
These changes are expected to decided this Friday at a town council meeting.
With over 800 bonfires taking place this summer alone, the town also wants to enhance safety measures. The new process will allow the town to better enforce fines for residents who do not properly clean up the remnants of their fires. Those who fail to clean up after themselves will be issued a civil citation and expected to pay around a $100 fine. Bauer believes those visiting Dewey shouldn't have to worry about the irresponsibility of others.
“If you’re walking down the beach in the morning with your family and dogs, you don’t want to step over hot coals, it’s the last thing you wanna be surprised with.” said Commissioner Bauer.
If approved, the changes would take effect before the 2024 summer season.