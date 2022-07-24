DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Lyft ride turned deadly after a disagreement ended the ride early and a Maryland man was hit on Coastal Hwy near Anchor Way in Dewey Beach near early Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police say just before 2 a.m., a Clarksburg, Md. man, 43, and five of his friends, hired a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach to take them back to their home in Bethany Beach. While traveling southbound on Coastal Hwy, the Lyft driver and the group got into an argument. The Lyft driver ended the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and told the group to exit the car. During this time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old man, was approaching the stopped Lyft car. The man changed lanes to avoid hitting the back of the Lyft, but the Clarksburg man had just gotten out of the rear right passenger seat, and was standing in the roadway. The left front of the Corolla hit the man. The driver pulled over while the Lyft driver immediately drove away from the crash.
The Clarksburg man died at the scene. Identification is pending notification to the next of kin.
The five other passengers were not injured.
The roadway was closed for about 4 hours while the crash was investigated and roadway cleared.
The driver of the Lyft car has not been identified yet and remains under investigation
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.