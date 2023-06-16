DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- On Friday, commissioners in Dewey Beach discussed a proposed ordinance to ban unauthorized vehicles year-round on the beach.
Currently, Chapter 65-8 of the Dewey Beach Code of Ordinances states that np vehicles are allowed to drive on the beach from May 15 - Sept. 15 unless they are operated by police, fire, emergency, Town, beach concessionaires under contract, or other authorized municipal or state vehicle on official business.
Cars that have official Delaware Surf Fishing licenses and are used for surf fishing purposes are allowed on the beach during the offseason. However, if the ordinance is passed, it will ban all vehicles year-round.
Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer says it just makes sense to discuss a ban as accessibility to driving on the beach is already an issue in the area.
"If we think about it, I mean we're really not built to drive vehicles as you an tell by the width of our dunes here," says Bauer. "Plus, we've got these nice dune mats you go up and over. You don't want to get those ruined. If you are lucky enough to get your car up, we have no place to inflate or deflate tires. There's a high probability that your car gets stuck and we can't get you out of there so, it's kind of a common sense thing."
The beach can be accessed by car on Chicago Street. Neighbor Cheryl New lives there and says she has witnessed a car stuck on the beach.
"I think that it's probably a good idea to not have just your average person attempt to have a fun day on the beach and not be able to navigate it properly, says New. "I think there's also animals here year-round, there's little kids, so I think there's plenty of places you can get the same effect year-round and not on Chicago Street."
Not all beachgoers agree. Vacationer Ethan Deregis often drives his car on Delaware State Parks. He feels a year-round ban in Dewey Beach would be unfair to people who can safely drive in the sand.
"When you're with your family on vacation or you live here, it's a good time," says Deregis. "You can campout there and go down there and fish. It's a good time with your car there as well."
Commissioners will discuss and vote on the ordinance at a future meeting.