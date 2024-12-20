DEWEY BEACH, DE — In a unanimous decision, Dewey Beach Town Commissioners approved a new ordinance aimed at curbing the growing issue of tent overcrowding on the beach, citing concerns about safety and space during the busy summer months.
The ordinance prohibits the use of traditional tents on the beach, except for infant tents that measure no more than 36 inches on each side. Canopies, which are open-sided structures with roofs, are still allowed but must adhere to specific rules.
The move comes in response to increasing complaints from residents and visitors about early morning tent setups, where beachgoers place tents and chairs at sunrise to reserve prime spots, often leaving the area unattended for hours.
Justin Redefer, a local who owns the popular local Facebook page iDewey as well as Skimboard University, has been vocal about the issue and says the situation has worsened in recent years.
“When people walk down to the beach, there’s multiple tents and chairs with no one there. No guards, no owners, just tents and chairs for blocks. I’m not talking one or two; there’s lots of them,” Redefer said.
He added that unattended tents create problems for lifeguards and safety as well.
“The lifeguards show up approximately an hour earlier before they get on the stands, and when they arrive, there’s already equipment, chairs, tents, and all these items set up,” he said. “I have never seen it this bad in all of the years.”
Town Manager Bill Zolper clarified the regulations for canopies, which are not banned but must be supervised in the early hours.
“They can be set up as early as they want to set them up, as long as there’s somebody underneath them,” Zolper said. “You can’t go set them up before 9 o’clock and then walk away from it. That would be a violation.”
Violators of the ordinance could face fines of up to $200, but Zolper emphasized that the town plans to focus on spreading the word first.
“For the first year, we are gonna be very understanding about this and make sure we educate the public instead of just fining the public,” he said.