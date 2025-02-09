SUSSEX CO., DE - The Delaware State Police tell WBOC an officer from the Dewey Beach Police Department sustained minor injuries after a crash in Sussex County on Sunday night.
According to the Delaware State Police, on February 9th, at approximately 6:14pm, a Honda Odyssey was traveling in Rehoboth Beach, going south in the center lane on Coastal Highway, and approaching a red light at the intersection of Coastal Highway and John J. Williams Highway.
At this same time, DSP says a "fully marked Dewey Beach Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe" was turning left for the westbound of John J. Williams Highway from the north of Coastal Highway. According to law enforcement, the Honda did not stop at the red light, and continued into the intersection of the road where it struck the front right side of the police officer's vehicle.
The Delaware State Police tell WBOC the 25-year-old police officer from the DBPD was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries. Lieutenant Clifford Dempsey from the Dewey Beach Police Department tells WBOC that the officer is "OK" and that the Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.
The driver of the Honda, a 70-year-old Milton man, was not injured. DSP says he was cited for failing to stop at a red light.