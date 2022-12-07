DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- Dewey Beach commissioners are still waiting for information from Verizon, as well as completed applications to move five 5G poles from the dunes.
This comes after a Nov. 11 virtual commissioners meeting in which town commissioners and consultant James Crane discussed the incomplete applications and lack of detailed information from Verizon.
Last year, the town and Verizon reached a lawsuit settlement and agreed that Verizon would move the nearly 50-foot tall poles.
Dewey Beach commissioner Paul Bauer says Verizon has not lived up to their end of the agreement.
"The terms of [the agreement], I believe it is that they have 90 days from the date of application to move the poles," says Bauer. "So for example, if you never give me an application, your clock never starts, and that's where we're at, which is the frustrating part."
The town's ordinance states that the preferred location for the poles is on Coastal Highway. However, in their applications, Verizon stated that the poles would be relocated to residential areas, specifically on Rodney, Cullen, and Clayton streets. The town isn't buying it.
"For us to go to the town and the residents and say Verizon says A, B, and C about their signal, we need to prove that they have justification or some evidence," says Crane.
According to Crane, who says he met with Verizon representatives in November, Verizon says they have information that justifies their choice, but it is proprietary.
Bauer says the town's attorney is currently looking into other options to remove the poles from the dunes in the meantime. There is a state grant set aside to fund the project, but the funds will expire is Verizon doesn't comply soon.
"I think everybody has a motivation to get it done," says Bauer. "How quickly? At this point, we're not gonna pay them to move them. If the state's willing to do it, that's great, but when that money expires, I don't know what happens at that point."
In a statement from a Verizon spokesperson, they told WBOC quote -- "We are continuing to work with Dewey Beach on what works best to serve customers and what locations are available, but are still awaiting all the necessary approvals."