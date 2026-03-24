Wicomico County Middle School Sign
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Legislation in Annapolis would require all counties to develop and implement a phone usage policy by the 2027-2028 school year. The proposal would limit phone use during the entire school day, including lunch.
 
Using Wicomico County as an example, the proposed bill would give the Board of Education some leeway in crafting its own policies, but it makes one thing clear: cell phones should be stowed away while school is in session.
 
"We know that these mobile devices are distractions," said Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R). "Obviously, if a student is focused on their mobile phone, they're not focused on the teacher, they're not focused on the lesson at hand."
 
Carozza, a sponsor and major supporter of this legislation, said that phones being a distraction is the main catalyst behind the pair of bills that would, for the most part, ban cell phones and social media use during the school day.
 
Students will still be able to use their phones for medical reasons, to access language translation tools or, at the discretion of school staff, to meet caregiver responsibilities.
 
Speaking of caregivers, parents WBOC spoke with today said they support Maryland's potential classroom crackdown on phones.
 
Matthew Allen's daughter won't be in school for a few years, but she will start right when Wicomico County's new cell phone policy would be in place.
 
"Without any kind of enforcement or a way to manage it, it's just going to keep running wild and develop into bigger issues," said Allen.
 
Both bills passed their respective chambers overwhelmingly and are making steady progress in Annapolis. Carozza said she expects it to stay that way.
 
"I would expect that this could be one of the early bills that the governor signs," said Carozza.
 
If Gov. Moore signs the legislation into law, it would take effect on July 1, 2026. But again, school systems would have until Sept. 7, 2027, to submit new policies to the state.  
 
A spokesperson with Wicomico County Public Schools said they would be happy to comment if and when the final versions of these bills have been approved by Gov. Moore. The spokesperson said the Wicomico County Board of Education "would of course follow any new requirements of the law."

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Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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