CRISFIELD, Md -- After high tide rolled around, the roads in Crisfield became an absolute mess. However, with Christmas weekend just a few hours away, people in town took this latest round of flooding in stride.
Angela Odom, who lives in Crisfield, was driving into the heart of the flooding when she stopped to speak with us. She had a 'same stuff as always' mentality.
"It gets like this every time the wind picks up and the tide comes up, if we have a heavy rain, it also does the same thing," said Odom.
Even though this type of flooding seems to happen a few times a year in Crisfield, it still caught a few people by surprise. Many drivers turned their cars around and drove down the wrong side of the road to avoid standing water.
One mans car died after he tried to drive through the flooding, which led to him and his friend pushing his car to safety. Many areas of Crisfield simply weren't accessible by car and as the day pushed on, roads began to close down.
Leslie Pruitt was out walking his dogs through any dry areas he could find. While he's used to the flooding, he's still hoping for the best.
"It's terrible, I mean I hope that it doesn't impact property too much," said Pruitt. "We've had a lot of damage before and lets just hope that we get through it."
While no property appeared to be damaged off the main road into town, flowing water didn't pertain to just the roads. Many sidewalks were underwater and the ditch banks were practically turned into swamps.
The wind was also howling, and as the temperature dropped, the wind picked up. Brian Burke, another Crisfield local, said the heavy gusts of wind can often times be the worst part about these floods.
"With all this wind, it's just going to freeze you," said Burke.