DOVER, DE- As the world becomes increasingly digital, downtown Dover is evolving with it. Parking permits for three downtown lots are now available for purchase through an online portal via Colonial Parking.
The digital shift marks a significant change in the parking system, aimed at enhancing convenience for residents and visitors alike. What once required a phone call and a trip to the Downtown Dover Partnership is now just a click away.
Permits for three key lots—Loockerman Way, Bradford Street, and Governors Avenue—opened for purchase earlier this month and will be enforced starting on January 1.
Jed Hatfield, with Colonial Parking, says this new online feature aims to put the parking and permitting process in the hands of the people themselves.
"I think it'll make it much easier for people in Dover. Rather than getting in line and buying the whole year in advance, they can register online anytime they want."
While parking permits in Downtown Dover have been available for years, Diane Laird, with the Downtown Dover Partnership, recognizes the need to adapt to modern demands.
"Convenience is key. We want to do it on our phones. We want to save time, which is very convenient—whether by phone, laptop, or phone call."
With the Downtown Dover Revitalization Project well underway, Hatfield says parking accessibility is needed now more than ever.
"There are some very exciting things going on in downtown Dover, and we're excited to be a part of it, to start doing some of the parking management now, and to be involved in the growth and development of downtown Dover."
For $30 a month, residents can now manage their monthly parking permits right from their fingertips.