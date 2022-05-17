SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury city councilmember April Jackson hosted a community discussion Tuesday night at the VFW in Salisbury to discuss the dirt bikers who weave in and out of traffic. Church leaders, motorcyclists and law enforcement came out to discuss possible solutions. Though dirt bikers were a no-show. Raeshema Hitch says she knows some of the dirt bikers who she said would never come knowing law enforcement would be in attendance.
"Why would you come if you know that you're gonna be watching me, you gonna be looking at me, then I wouldn't come if I knew an officer car was here, why would I come by here?," said Hitch.
The discussion then became about how the community can communicate to bikers that they have a genuine interest in keeping everyone safe, not just locking them up.
"This has to be a multi-faceted approach…,” said Captain Howard Drewer from the Salisbury Police. “There is a mentor aspect to this, there is a recreational aspect to this finding a proper location so they can exert their energy, there is also an education aspect to this, but there is also a law enforcement aspect to this for those who continue to break the law we have to investigate them," said Drewer.
Possible solutions brought to the table were another community discussion, but over Zoom where bikers could remain anonymous. Another idea was going into schools and teaching students about the safety risks of dirt bikes. A new facility for the dirt bikers to ride in was also discussed, which Hitch says could work.
“I'd rather be cooped up in a little spot than have to sit in jail for something that could have been avoided,” said Hitch. We asked Hitch if she thought the bikers would be interested in a new facility. “Probably some of them. Not all of them," said Hitch.
Wicomico County council President John Cannon was also in attendance, who said the county is looking at a plot of land north of Salisbury for a potential facility for the bikers. But even if the facility came into fruition, it would not come for a few years. Drewer said whatever the solution is, it will likely be a combination of ideas.
"It's not always about law enforcement trying to lock somebody up, or make an arrest, as much as it is stopping the violations from occurring. And if that is in education or finding a place for them to ride, so be it. But again there is going to be a point in time where there needs to be a law enforcement aspect to it too," said Drewer.