DELAWARE - DNREC announces discounted compost bins for Delaware residents available online through a state-initiated program.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is promoting a community sale of compost bins online. DNREC says if you've been contemplating trying to compost in your garden, this is a great opportunity to start!
DNREC is "offering compost bins, rain barrels and accessories at reduced prices". The department's Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances Director Tim Ratsep says that composting sends less to landfills, and it reduces the trash you have to haul to the curb. Ratsep adds that "with a little time and effort, you’ll be making your own soil to help your garden grow without a trip to a home improvement store to purchase bagged soil or use of chemical fertilizers".
BrandBuilders, a vendor contracted by the state, is administering the compost bin sales. A dedicated website has been launched at delaware.compostersale.com . Delaware residents can choose from a variety of rain barrels and composter models. State residents can order online through Thursday, July 11th.
DNREC says residents will be able to pick up their purchases on Saturday, July 13 (times to be announced), at these three locations:
- New Castle County: 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle, DE
- Kent County: 155 Commerce Way Suite B, Dover, DE
- Sussex County: 901 Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE
More information can be found on DNREC's website.