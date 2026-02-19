Frankford Public Library

The Frankford Public Library is one of 11 independent libraries in Sussex County. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- A campaign is underway to raise additional funding for all 11 independent libraries in Sussex County. Library officials say they are struggling to keep up with growing demand and rising operating costs.
 
Independent libraries make up roughly 80% of the county’s library system. Neighbors say they serve as critical community hubs, offering far more than books.
 
"Teenagers come here if they don't have computers to do their homework," said Marlene Biddinger. "We have a food bank. We help many, many people."
 
As Sussex County continues to grow, library officials say usage is increasing.
 
"We have more people checking out books, more people using our buildings, coming to programs, and it also includes wear and tear on our buildings," said Kelly Kline, Director of the Selbyville Public Library.
 
Funding for independent libraries comes from Sussex County, the state of Delaware and local municipalities.

Funding Breakdown:

Contributions from Sussex County account for roughly 50% of the operating costs of independent libraries. State funding typically accounts for about 15%, and certain municipalities chip in as well.
 
According to library directors, the libraries themselves are then responsible for making up the difference. It varies year to year, but independent libraries can end up needing to fundraise between 13% and 52% of their operating budgets.
 
"We have a deficit of nearly $300,000 to $400,000 that we need to make up annually just in order to operate," said Jill DiPaolo, Director of the Lewes Public Library. "[That] means just keeping our lights on, just keeping our day-to-day operations happening, having our programming, paying our staff."
 
To address the shortfall, directors of the independent libraries are proposing an adjustment to the county’s library tax rate. If approved, the new rate would cover approximately 90% of their operating costs, according to library officials.

Tax Rate Difference:

Current Tax Rate: (Property Value/Tax Rate)
 
$200K/$4.60
$400K/$9.20
$600K/$13.80
$800K/$18.40
$1M/$23.00
 
Proposed Tax Rate: (Property Value/Tax Rate)
 
$200K/$9.20
$400K/$18.20
$600K/$27.60
$800K/$36.80
$1M/$46.00
 
"It would make a tremendous difference; it would free up staff time to really start looking into ways that we can even better serve our community," said DiPaolo.
 
Sussex County's library tax, which is incorporated into the property tax, has not been changed since 2008. However, a Sussex County spokesperson said rising property values have increased funding for independent libraries by roughly 3.4% annually.
 
In 2009, Sussex County contributed $1,930,000 in total to independent libraries. By 2025, that figure had jumped to $2,976,000, representing a 54% increase.
 
As for the possibility of raising the library tax, the county spokesperson tells WBOC, "Just because County Council can legally raise taxes doesn’t mean they will."
 
They said asking property owners to pay more in taxes is not something the County Council will take lightly during the 2027 budgeting process.

