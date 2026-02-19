Sussex County independent libraries push for tax increase amid funding concerns
- Kyle Orens
Kyle Orens
Video Journalist
Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.
-
-
Tags
Kyle Orens
Video Journalist
Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Not home to watch today's news? Sign up for WBOC's daily headlines to keep up with the latest across Delmarva, sent straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Perdue driver dead after truck plummets from Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
-
Princess Anne traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of guns and drugs
-
UPDATE: One dead after house explosion in Chestertown
-
Former treasurer accused of stealing over $75k from Secretary Volunteer Fire Company
-
UPDATE: 61-year-old man arrested after barricade situation in Dover