CRISFIELD, Md.- Somerset County Parks and Tourism Director Clint Sterling says though in the very early stages, multiple Maryland municipalities are discussing the possibility of a fast passenger ferry to close the gap of the Chesapeake.
"As an economic tool, as a tourism tool, we see endless possibilities. And especially for something to put the county on the map. And we're happy to be a part of this multi-regional request," said Sterling. "These folks will be disembarking and embarking on the boats on foot. So that natural foot traffic that would be there would boost tourism and spending throughout the entire state. We don't think this is a state story but a regional story and potentially a national treasure."
Right now Sterling says they are gathering support from local municipalities and then will ask the state for funding for a study. The study would determine how feasible a ferry of this scale could be. Despite the very early stages, businesses owners like Linda Singh are already excited at the prospect.
"We really drive off of tourism in the summer we get a lot of tourist but in the rest of the year we really don't have that many so any more tourists that came come to the city and see what we all love about the city would be ideal," said Singh. Something Sterling recognizes.
"We're within a couple hours of literally millions of people. So to be part of this group effort using the bay as the connector with a really cool trip and turning Somerset County into a destination for people traveling the bay is really exciting for us," said Sterling.
Business owner Patty Green says she hopes this project happens and that it could bring more businesses to Crisfield.
"That might make it so other businesses could come, and open, hopefully would love that, the more the merrier," said Green.