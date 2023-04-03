DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control (DNREC) is accepting public comments on the state’s potential adoption of Advanced Clean Car II (ACC II) regulations.
The regulations include mandates for car manufacturers to deliver an escalating percentage of zero-emission vehicles to Delaware dealerships. This would aim to provide more choices for purchasing new battery-electric, fuel cell electric, or plug-in hybrid electric cars.
Proposed amendments are available in the Delaware Register of Regulations.
Comments on the potential adoption of the ACC II regulations will be accepted via email through May 26th to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov , via online form at https://de.gov/dnreccomments, Theresa Newman, Hearing Officer, c/o DNREC Office of the Secretary, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
All comments made directly to DNREC will be entered into the public record and considered by the DNREC Secretary. Only comments made to DNREC and entered into the public record will be considered as part of the decision process.