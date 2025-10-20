LAUREL, Del. - Kids in Sussex County will have a new place to play in the summer at Trap Pond State Park, starting in 2026, according to DNREC.
Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control officials say they broke ground today on a new splash zone at Trap Pond State Park.
The 5,000-square-foot Cypress Splash Zone is planned to include four separate splash zones - each designed for specific age groups. DNREC also says one zone will be dedicated for inclusive play for children and their families. They say the site will also include an entry station, restrooms, and a first aid station.
Park officials say the splash zone will be easily accessible from the Bald Cypress Nature Center parking lot. The project is being funded by an Economic Development Administration grant, awarded in 2022; State of Delaware bond bill appropriations; and a $1.5 million contribution by Sussex County in 2024.
They say the water feature is expected to open mid-summer 2026.