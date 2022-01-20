OCEAN VIEW, De. - DNREC held a virtual public meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the dredging of White Creek.
Many boats are pulled up for the season, but when they return to White Creek it will be easier to get through.
DNREC identified the creek, which connects the Indian River Bay to the Assawoman Canal as a high priority for dredging.
Boaters say the creek's brackish water can make it difficult to see just how shallow it is.
Carl Littleton has boated since the age of 12. He knows all too well the problems shallow waters can pose.
"White's Creek on low tide, you're lucky if you've got a foot and a half of water and you can't tell that by looking at it. It just looks there's water I should be able to go but the reality is there's just not a lot of water anywhere out there," Littleton said.
As owner of Bob's Marine Services, Littleton teaches first time boaters the importance of knowing the area you're boating in and it's depth.
"I say look I can show you how to work this boat and operate this boat in probably a half an hour's time - but you're going to spend the rest of your time trying to figure out where can I go and where can't I go," LIttleton said.
DNREC officials say the dredging project will use sediment from the bottom of White Creek to help enhance and restore nearby coastal wetlands.