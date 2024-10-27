DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued tips to conserve water and protect your home during colder seasons.
DNREC shared the following ways to save water and protect your home during the colder seasons:
- Maintain your residential furnace: Make sure your furnace is working properly to prevent your home's pipes from freezing. This step also reduces the need to leave faucets "dripping", which can waste water.
- Insulate exposed pipe: DNREC says making sure your exposed outdoor pipes are securely covered with insulation will ensure that they won't freeze or develop any leaks.
- Fix leaks: Repair any leaks in faucets, toilets, and other plumbing. Doing this before temperatures drop can help avoid bigger issues when the weather turns cold.