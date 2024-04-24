DELAWARE - DNREC and the Division of Watershed Stewardship announced the launch of "I-ADAPT" to help Delaware residents become more resilient to climate hazards - particularly flooding.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Division of Climate, Coastal, and Energy and Division of Watershed Stewardship launched the "Individual Adaptation Decision and Planning Tool" (I-ADAPT) to help residents with flooding concerns and other climate hazards.
To start using the I-ADAPT software, users input answers about their property and preferences. That information is used to identify personalized "adaptation solutions" that can be incorporated to increase property resilience to flooding, according to DNREC. The provided recommendations also include estimated budgets and additional resources for specific projects.
DNREC says that at the end of the I-ADAPT survey, users have the option of having recommendations emailed to them.
DNREC has scheduled meetings in three different counties to talk to possible users and promote I-ADAPT, as well as show how it works.
Meeting times and locations:
- Tuesday, May 7, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Avenue, New Castle
- Tuesday, May 21, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover
- Thursday, May 23, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes