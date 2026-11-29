BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they are investigating after a two-vehicle crash killed four people in Bridgeville.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on November 28. According to police, a Subaru Ascent was traveling westbound on Seashore Highway west of Progress School Road. A Volkswagen Jetta was traveling on the road in the eastbound direction at the same time.
For reasons still under investigation, the Subaru crossed the eastbound lane, left the roadway, then re-entered the eastbound lane and struck the Volkswagen head on. Police say the engine compartment of the Subaru caught fire after the crash and was extinguished by firefighters who responded to the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old Upper Marlboro woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman in the front passenger seat and two children, a boy and girl in the backseat who were not properly restrained, were also pronounced dead at the scene. Another child in the backseat who was not properly restrained was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims are being withheld until they are identified and their families have been notified.
The Subaru driver, a 36-year-old man from Delmar, Delaware, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, police say.
The roadway was closed for about 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the incident to contact Master Corporal J. Smith at 302-703-3267.