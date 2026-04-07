DELAWARE – Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun a statewide assessment of wastewater and drinking water infrastructure in the state’s manufactured home communities, officials announced Tuesday.
Many of these communities are located in underserved areas, and some systems are believed to be outdated, poorly maintained or in varying stages of disrepair. The assessment aims to help communities address water and wastewater challenges that have arisen, often through no fault of residents.
The project, funded in part by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grants and State Revolving Fund money, has identified more than 170 manufactured home communities across Delaware. Of those, 98 are known to provide on-site wastewater treatment or disposal. Many rely on small, shared septic systems installed years ago, which are not covered by the state’s inspection program under the Delaware Regulations Governing the Design, Installation and Operation of On-Site Wastewater Treatment and Disposal Systems.
The project began in late 2025 with Phase 1, which involved documenting all known manufactured home communities in Delaware and conducting outreach with the First State Manufactured Housing Association and the Delaware Manufactured Homeowners Association. Many of these communities’ wastewater systems predate DNREC records and water permitting processes, making the associations’ involvement critical.
Phase 2, which began in March, involves preliminary field assessments. Environmental contractor Verdantas is visiting selected communities to document the size, type, age, and condition of water and wastewater systems. Site visits will continue in the coming weeks.
For more information, you can visit the project's website.