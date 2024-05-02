LEWES, DE - Offshore wind developer U.S. Wind, Inc. has submitted multiple permit applications to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) for their proposed project off Delmarva.
The project, according to DNREC, currently proposes 121 wind turbine generators, a meteorological tower, and up to 4 export cables. The cables are currently proposed to run from the offshore generators and land at 3R’s Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park.
In order for the proposed installation of the cable ducts and offshore/onshore export cables, US Wind is required to submit applications for multiple permits/authorizations including Subaqueous Lands Permit/Lease, Water Quality Certification, Wetlands Permit, and Beach Preservation Coastal Construction Permit. On April 28th, DNREC notified the public U.S. Wind had submitted the permit applications.
DNREC says they will hold a Public Information Session in June to provide more information on the proposed project. The information session will provide an opportunity for the public to participate in DNREC’s consideration of the applications, as well as review and ask questions about the applications and related documents. The Public Information Session is slated for June 5th at Beacon Middle School in Lewes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Then, DNREC also plans to host a virtual public hearing on US Wind’s project proposal. Those who wish to comment during the public hearing must pre-register no later than noon of the hearing date, July 9th. DNREC says they will also be accepting written public comment through September 9th, 2024.
DNREC has previously held informational sessions on U.S. Wind’s offshore projects and their impact on Delaware, drawing both public support and backlash.
For more information on U.S. Wind’s applications, including on the upcoming information session and virtual public hearing, you can visit DNREC’s public notice site.