LEWES, Del. - Delaware officials have approved changes to recreational black sea bass fishing regulations for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, citing a strong fish population and the need to align with regional management plans.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that the minimum size requirement for black sea bass will be reduced from 13 inches to 12.5 inches. The recreational season will also open earlier, beginning May 1, and a previous early October closure period will be eliminated.
The daily possession limit will remain unchanged at 15 fish per angler.
According to DNREC, the adjustments follow action by regional fisheries managers to increase allowable harvest levels after stock assessments showed black sea bass populations are well above target levels. Delaware’s updated regulations are intended to remain consistent with guidelines set by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
Officials say the changes are designed to expand recreational fishing opportunities while maintaining sustainable management of the species.
DNREC notes that because much of Delaware’s black sea bass fishing occurs in federal waters, final implementation could depend on corresponding federal regulations.
Those federal regulations, however, have been delayed, according to DNREC. NOAA Fisheries, responsible for federal fishing regulations, is behind schedule in implementing regulatory changes, Delaware officials say, causing doubt on whether state and federal rules will align by May 1 for the recreational season.
“MAFMC and ASMFC have both sent letters urging NOAA Fisheries to immediately finalize federal regulations for black sea bass,” DNREC said in a press release. “Until that time, default regulations in effect for black sea bass in waters three miles from shore or more call for a minimum size of 15 inches, an open season May 15 through Sept. 8, and a daily possession limit of five fish. The DNREC Fisheries Section alerts anglers that the situation with NOAA is still evolving and could be settled by the time Delaware’s recreational black sea bass season opens May 1.”