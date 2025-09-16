DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is considering changes to entrance, annual, and lifetime pass fees for Delaware State Parks for the first time in a decade.
According to DNREC, park fees have not been changed since 2015 while user-funded operating expenses at Delaware’s state parks have increased by 127%. In order to sustain current operations and services, DNREC says they are now weighing fee increases.
“The user fees collected at Delaware State Parks help make our facilities and programs the best, earning our state the National Recreation and Park Association’s Gold Medal recognition for being the best managed state park system in the country two times in the last 10 years,” said Matthew Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “Unfortunately, our efforts to broaden revenue opportunities, find creative ways to reduce expenses and capitalize on the significant contributions by our Friends groups and volunteers are no longer enough to keep pace with the growth in expenditures.”
Park officials say the Delaware State Park system, which includes 17 parks, a marina, and an accredited zoo, drew 7.4 million visitors and generated $822 million in economic activity for state tourism and businesses in 2024.
DNREC is now inviting the public to attend an open house session to meet with DNREC leaders and provide feedback on the possible fee increases. Attendees will be able to review Delaware State Park visitation data, revenue information, and ask staff questions and provide input, DNREC says. The open house sessions are currently slated for the following dates and locations:
-Tuesday, Sept. 30, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Blue Ball Barn, Alapocas Run State Park, 1914 W Park Dr., Wilmington, Del.
-Wednesday, Oct. 1, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Officers Club, Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes, Del.
-Thursday, Oct. 2, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Killens Pond Nature Center, Killens Pond State Park, 5025 Killens Pond Road, Felton, Del.
Park officials say further information on the proposed fee changes will be available on their website beginning Sept. 30.