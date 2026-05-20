SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says crews are working to complete several channel marking projects in the Inland Bays ahead of the busy Memorial Day boating weekend.
DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section has been installing, replacing and relocating channel markers in several waterways impacted by storms and shifting conditions over the past year.
The work includes completed installation of nine channel markers in the Lower Indian River, along with ongoing projects in Roy Creek, Whites Creek, Beach Cove and The Ditch.
Officials say the projects are aimed at improving navigation safety for boaters as the summer boating season begins.
DNREC says some smaller portions of the work could continue into early June, depending on weather conditions.
The agency is also removing remaining off-station markers in Baker’s Channel after determining the markers no longer accurately reflect safe navigation conditions. DNREC says Baker’s Channel is not a state-maintained navigation route, with nearby Massey’s Ditch remaining the recognized boating channel for the area.
Boaters are being urged to use caution in affected waterways and monitor Coast Guard notices during ongoing work.