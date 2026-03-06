DELAWARE- For the past 24 hours, donations have been pouring in across Delaware as neighbors support hundreds of charities and nonprofits during the annual Do More 24 Delaware campaign, which raised $1,792,371 this year.
Known as Delaware's biggest day of giving, Do More 24 Delaware is a 24-hour fundraising event that encourages people across the state to contribute to local nonprofits and charitable organizations.
Since its launch, the campaign has helped raise millions of dollars for causes ranging from animal welfare to housing and community services. This year, the event ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, uniting Delawareans in giving back to their communities.
Nonprofits say every dollar donated can make a real difference, helping them continue their work and expand services for those who rely on them.
One of the organizations participating is the Brandywine Valley SPCA, where staff hoped to raise about $40,000 to help animals in their care.
James Schmidt with the Brandywine Valley SPCA said the organization cares for thousands of animals each year, and donations help provide the medical attention and support those animals need.
"Last year alone, we helped over 10,000 animals in Delaware. So money helps animals like Brian here, who was found as a stray in central Delaware. Our staff took good care of him, gave him the medical attention he needed, and he is now available for adoption."
Laura Paige with the Brandywine Valley SPCA said caring for animals requires significant time, staff, and resources, which is why community support on days like this makes such a difference.
"It's a journey to get us here. And it does cost money and resources. So, Do More 24 being 100% Delaware is really, really impactful for us."
Other nonprofits across the state are also relying on donations raised during the campaign.
Little Living, a nonprofit working to build an affordable housing community in Georgetown, said the fundraising effort helps support its long-term goals.
Thomas McElroy with Little Living said the outpouring of community support during Do More 24 is helping the project make real progress.
"Our needs are big. But with that, it needs a lot of hands. And so this program will help us generate money to go towards that."
With Delaware facing a housing shortage, the organization said the support received during the campaign helps them continue building momentum and connecting with others who want to make a difference.
"It'll help us reach out to others going forward who feel the same concern and compassion and care that we have to try to make a difference in the community."
It was a day where neighbors came together to support the organizations that, in turn, support communities across Delaware — a 24-hour reminder of the impact giving can have.