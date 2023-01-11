Seaford, DE - 5 people are facing felony charges ranging from cruelty or Unnecessarily Kills or Injures to Own, Possess, Keep, or Use of Animal for Fighting and others.
State Police Troopers arrested Timothy Whaley, Kevin Land, and Glenn White, all of Salisbury on Saturday. Samuel Foreman of Whaleyville, Maryland and Bryon Briddell of Berlin are also in custody.
Investigators with the The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare says they rescued 14 dogs from the lonesome Rd. scene. We are told one of the animals died from injuries from fighting. 5 more animals are in critical condition. The other 8 are being cared for by Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown.
Investigators say they received a complaint of suspicious activity at a Seaford home around 2pm Sunday. Troopers report finding several people at the property actively engaged in dog fighting. With that information, they were able to get a search warrant after making the arrests and seized the dogs.
All the suspects are being held on arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and all five were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,000 secured bond. Other charges include Present at Building / Shed / Room / Yard for Animal Fighting and Resisting Arrest.
The Office of Animal Welfare advises that the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact OAW at 302-255-4646.