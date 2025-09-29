DENTON, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation into a Denton townhouse fire that claimed the life of a dog on Friday.
Investigators say the fire was first discovered by a neighbor on High Street in Denton on Sept. 26 just after 10 a.m. It took minutes for 15 firefighters of the Denton Volunteer Fire Company to control the fire, according to the Fire Marshal.
Despite the firefighters’ quick efforts, the total damage caused by the fire is estimated at $120,000 and a dog was found dead inside the home, according to investigators. Four people were displaced as a result.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the home’s kitchen and was started by an electrical malfunction near the microwave.