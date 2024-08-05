REHOBOTH BEACH, DE- Firefighters in Rehoboth Beach rescued a dog who was stuck in a tree over the weekend.
The assistant fire chief at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says a dog was spotted about 10 feet up in tree on the western banks of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal near Canal Corkran on Sunday.
Crews waded through water and hiked through about 300 yards of marsh. They got a ladder and were able to bring the dog down in a blanket.
They believe the dog was in the tree for a while. It did not have chip or a collar.
The dog was taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Vets at the SPCA say the dog is about five-years-old and doing well.