OCEAN CITY, MD/REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - With the summer season over, dogs are once again allowed on the boardwalks and beaches, with conditions.
Dogs are permitted on the beach and boardwalk only between Oct. 1 and April 30 each year in Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach (with the exception of service dogs). But there are rules for pet owners to be aware of.
Both Ocean City and Rehoboth require dogs to be kept on a leash and under supervision. Owners must clean up after their dogs and remove any waste on public or private property.
The police departments also have micro chip scanners to help reunite owners with their lost dogs.
In Ocean City, a Dog Playground is available year-round at 94th Street and bayside. This designated area allows dogs to play and enjoy themselves.