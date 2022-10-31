DELMAR, Del. - Authorities say Delaware State Police and the Delmar Police Department are responding to a domestic situation that has resulted in an increased police presence in the area of East Grove Street in Delmar, Del.
As a result, many of the surrounding roadways are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Delaware State Police said in a release that the incident is contained at this time, and the public is advised to avoid the area.
In a message to parents, Delmar Elementary School Principal Kirby Bryson said his school, located on the town's Maryland side, can continue with normal school operations and does not have to go into lockdown or a modified learning mode. However, because the incident is close to Delmar Middle and High School, students are being dismissed early.
Delaware State Police said a media briefing will be held at the Delmar Police Department regarding the incident. The time of the briefing will be posted in the near future, police said.
This is a developing story and more details are expected to be forthcoming.