DOVER, DE- A donation box intended for the Food Bank of Delaware was stolen from the Kirspel`s Pumpkin Patch this past Saturday, disrupting a beloved community tradition that helps gather contributions during the holiday season.
Amanda Kirspel, the creator of the Kirspel`s Pumpkin Patch, spends months preparing for Halloween, hand-carving dozens of pumpkins to fill her front yard. Each year, community members flock to see the display, which is illuminated every night, bringing the Halloween spirit to Dover.
The pumpkin patch has become a staple of the season, featuring carved representations of popular movie characters, celebrities, television icons, store brands, sports teams, and more, captivating visitors of all ages.
The pumpkin patch also serves as a collection point for community donations to support those in need. Two donation boxes were placed at the display for the Food Bank of Delaware, which many people statewide rely on to have food on their tables during the holiday season.
This past Saturday, one of the two donation boxes, along with the money inside, was stolen from the pumpkin patch. Kirspel is unsure of the exact amount taken but noted that the thief clipped the box right from the ground.
Kirspel expressed her disappointment, noting that this is not the first time a donation box has been stolen from her property. She stated she is disheartened that someone would take advantage of a display meant to support those in need.
“We had our box stolen last year, so we took extra precautions this year — but they were determined to take it."
While the Food Bank of Delaware depends on donations year-round, every dollar is especially critical as the holiday season approaches, ensuring that many families have access to food.
Chad Robinson from the Food Bank of Delaware highlighted the significance of these donations.
“Donations are critical to the work that we do. Whether food or monetary, these contributions directly impact our ability to provide essential food items to those in need across the state.”
Robinson emphasized the importance of ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to share in holiday meals with loved ones.
“This is a time when we all reflect on our tables for the holidays and the joy of sharing those moments. When thefts like this occur, it prevents many from experiencing that joy."
According to the Dover Police Department, an active investigation is currently underway.
Despite the theft, the pumpkin patch remains open. Kirspel is urging individuals who wish to donate to consider making contributions online to help prevent any future incidents.