DENTON, Md. - The Hill Hound Inc. Animal Rescue and Sanctuary have fallen on some hard times.
The four-year-old fence that keeps their rescue dogs in, was destroyed by the weekend storm.
The director of the non-profit, Tammy Darrow, says the fence has survived hurricanes. But the wind after this weekend has the fence at its breaking point.
"As I rounded the corner that day, I was dumbfounded. I couldn't figure out what looked different. I didn't even realize, in the beginning, that the fence is down. I just thought I could suddenly see the road and we had no idea that the fence was down. It was scary," says Darrow.
Donations are needed for the sanctuary and to cover the costs of vet bills and medications for some of the dogs. But, now more than ever.
Rescue partner Tami Beecher says, "Donations have been very slow so anything that we can get to help is appreciated. But when you have something out of the blue that happens like this, it really takes a toll."
While Hill Hounds has other playpens and yards, this fence allows for an extra barrier. Beecher and Darrow agreed that to let the dogs play outside all eyes have to be on them. And with the busy and fast-paced road right in front, they say they're in trouble if a dog gets out.
"So this has taken down our safety net and made us very vulnerable. We don't know if we're going to have a dog that comes in and jumps the fence. If they jump the fence they're gonna land in this yard. And now we don't have this yard. We're worried they're gonna land in the road," says Darrow.
Hoping these hound dogs are not howling for a new fence for too much longer.
If you would like to donate to Hill Hounds, you can click here for their website.