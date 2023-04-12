SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - PAWS for People announced their Doodles in Dewey event is returning Apr. 28 - 30.
PAWS for People says the annual event is back for its 18th year with events throughout the weekend in the Rehoboth/Dewey/Lewes area. The popular "Doodle Romp", which attracts every type of Doodle breed and their owners, has been happening since 2005 and has grown steadily every year.
According to the PAWS for People non-profit organization, in 2022, more than 1,000 people and 600 Doodles from 14 states and the District of Columbia registered, raising more than $30,000 for the organization's pet therapy programs.
Clarice Ritchie, interim executive director, PAWS for People stated, “We are so pleased to once again host this fun, spirit-filled event which provides critical funding to further our mission. The proceeds from the weekend will provide impactful, healing pet therapy visits to those in need of a furry visitor in our
community, continuing the founder’s vision to Love Doodles, Do Good and Have Fun!”
The event schedule is listed below:
Friday, April 28th - 5:30 PM
- Doodle Parade & Costume Contest
- Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk - Begins at the Band Stand – registration opens at 4:00 PM
Saturday, April 29th - 10:00 AM-2:00 PM
- Doodle Romp on Dewey Beach
- This main event is a time for people and their Doodles to gather on the beach and enjoy the day together.
- Vendors will be onsite.
Yappy Hour events will be held at restaurants throughout the weekend in the Dewey/Rehoboth/Lewes area.
To register for the event, you can visit: www.PAWSforPeople.org/doodles
- Early Bird by Thursday, April 21st: $10/person ages 13 and older; children under 12 Free.
- Day of Registration: $15/person ages 13 and older; children under 12 Free.
- Doodles are free but need to have a Dewey Dog License which will be available for purchase at the event.